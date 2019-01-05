WEATHER

Houston Weather: Cool temperatures this evening followed by a warm Sunday

Headed to the game today? Sunny skies and warm temperatures are expected.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It was a warm day across Southeast Texas with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Skies will stay clear for the next few hours but patchy fog is expected to form overnight. This fog should burn off by late morning leaving us with partly sunny skies for your Sunday. Temperatures tomorrow will also be warm with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

More cloud cover is expected for the start of your work week along with a slight chance of rain showers. The chance for spotty showers will stay in the forecast through Wednesday.

