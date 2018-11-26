Get your coat back out of the closet. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says temperatures will be near freezing overnight with a light frost likely in most of Houston. It would be a good idea to cover up the your cold-sensitive plants before going to bed tonight.Tuesday will be a cool day with highs in the upper 50s, much cooler than normal.It will be slightly warmer Wednesday and Thursday. By Friday, temperatures will be in the upper 70s with higher humidity.The warming temperatures are developA powerful storm system is expected to move across the state on Friday. That system could bring strong thunderstorms to the Houston area. Once this weather system clears the state, the rest of the weekend looks great.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.