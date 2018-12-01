Happy weekend! Warmer weather under mostly sunny skies, is to be expected this weekend! Temps will push the 80's again on Sunday. With dry air in place, expect very cool temps at night. .Next week, a pair of fronts will cool us down, and a powerful storm system will bring the chance for significant weather late-week.Another cold front moving through Sunday night will give us much cooler weather Monday through Tuesday.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.