Weather

A chilly Monday morning for Southeast Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A weak front moved through Sunday which will usher in a little bit of cooler air overnight. We should start off Monday with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 40s. High temperatures should top out in the upper 60s and low 70s.

If you are heading to the polls early Tuesday for Election Day, take a jacket, because temperatures will be in the mid 40s in the morning.

After that, the nice, sunny, cool fall weather pattern will continue the rest of the week.

We will see a gradual warming trend towards the end of next week with highs climbing back in to the upper 70s. Slight rain chances return to the forecast Sunday.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties

SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonweatherforecastone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 injured as people rushed out during Target parking lot shooting
Texas Supreme Court rejects GOP's drive-thru voting lawsuit
Trump parade fills Houston roads
Man accused of involvement in killing Elsik HS teen wanted
Missing man with dementia last seen Wednesday night
CDC has new framework on resuming cruise ship sailing
New jobs coming to Greater Houston will be health care related
Show More
Work search requirement resumes for unemployed Texans
Victims pulled from car crash wreckage by good Samaritans
Houston-area restaurant to open next to a crystal lagoon
Rare asteroid discovered valued at $10 quintillion
Mom of 11-year-old murder victim has a message for suspects
More TOP STORIES News