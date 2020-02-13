A chilly Monday morning for Southeast Texas

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A weak front moved through Sunday which will usher in a little bit of cooler air overnight. We should start off Monday with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 40s. High temperatures should top out in the upper 60s and low 70s.If you are heading to the polls early Tuesday for Election Day, take a jacket, because temperatures will be in the mid 40s in the morning.After that, the nice, sunny, cool fall weather pattern will continue the rest of the week.We will see a gradual warming trend towards the end of next week with highs climbing back in to the upper 70s. Slight rain chances return to the forecast Sunday.