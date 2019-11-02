Weather

Cool mornings, sunny afternoons this weekend!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Cool temps will stick around Houston this weekend, but it will turn warmer next work week. Collin says another front has already moved through ahead of the weekend, but it only reinforced the dry air. Collin says because this front is backed by Pacific air instead of Canadian air, it won't get much colder behind the front. But our afternoons should warm into the 60's and feel nicer with sunshine returning!

Highs will top out in the 60s with lows in the 40s both Saturday and Sunday. Cirrus clouds passing overhead will make for beautiful sunrises and sunsets. Remember that with the time change on Sunday, the sun will rise an hour earlier at 6:36 a.m. and set an hour earlier at 5:33 p.m.

Late Sunday the wind will turn in from the Gulf, bringing back low clouds, warmer temps, and a slim chance for showers Monday. Collin says another front looks to come through Thursday bringing us our next best chance of rain along with colder temps back in the 40s.

Weekend Weather: Enjoy a dry weekend with low temps
