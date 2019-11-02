Cool mornings, sunny afternoons this weekend!

Highs will top out in the 60s with lows in the 40s both Saturday and Sunday. Cirrus clouds passing overhead will make for beautiful sunrises and sunsets. Remember that with the time change on Sunday, the sun will rise an hour earlier at 6:36 a.m. and set an hour earlier at 5:33 p.m.
Late Sunday the wind will turn in from the Gulf, bringing back low clouds, warmer temps, and a slim chance for showers Monday. Collin says another front looks to come through Thursday bringing us our next best chance of rain along with colder temps back in the 40s.
Weekend Weather: Enjoy a dry weekend with low temps
Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.