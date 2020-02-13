Cool front overnight brings great weather this weekend

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's high of 91 Friday afternoon came within one degree of a 126-year-old record high, but relief is blowing in overnight.Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says there's a small chance for a big storm overnight as a cool front blows in, but in most places the front will pass through dry. Our northern counties will have the best chance of getting any rain out of the front.Once the front moves through, it will bring more sunshine for the weekend, a bigger drop in humidity, and near average temperatures for late April. It will warm into the 80s during the afternoon, but the air should be pleasantly dry.We won't have to worry about any thunderstorms until Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.These storms will form ahead of and along a cool front that should bring at least one more crisp morning in the 50s next week. Travis says there aren't many fronts like this left in the pipeline before summer. In fact, by next weekend lows will be near 70 with highs near 90 again.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.