Weather

HOUSTON WEATHER: Cool front finally in Houston's weather forecast

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- October will feel more like summer until our first fall front arrives next week. You can expect highs in the low 90s and feels like temperatures between 100-105 for the rest of this week. There may be a few cooling downpours, but chances will remain slim. This pattern should continue into the weekend.

Next week looks to bring a welcome change as a real fall front pushes down the Plains. That's right. Our first fall cool front may finally sweep through Houston and give us better weather in about a week. This front should arrive on or around Monday, October 7 with the potential for lower humidity and a few crisp mornings in the 60s.



Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County

Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonweatherone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Touching tributes to murdered Harris County deputy
3 earthquakes rattle Texas in less than 12 hours
Naked man escapes from kidnappers' trunk in north Houston
Woman lost in woods for 10 days survived on minnows and frogs
ABC13's Morning News
'I've lost my hero' Deputy Dhaliwal's father mourns his son
Late Astros fan's family surprised with playoff tickets
Show More
Galleria shuts down store for $147,000 in past due rent
Hakeem Olajuwon's sons following dad on the court
Man finds liver donor through wife's fertility blog
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
N. Korea says nuclear talks with US will resume on Oct. 5
More TOP STORIES News