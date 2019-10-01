HOUSTON WEATHER: Cool front finally in Houston's weather forecast

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- October will feel more like summer until our first fall front arrives next week. You can expect highs in the low 90s and feels like temperatures between 100-105 for the rest of this week. There may be a few cooling downpours, but chances will remain slim. This pattern should continue into the weekend.Next week looks to bring a welcome change as a real fall front pushes down the Plains. That's right. Our first fall cool front may finally sweep through Houston and give us better weather in about a week. This front should arrive on or around Monday, October 7 with the potential for lower humidity and a few crisp mornings in the 60s.