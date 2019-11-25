Cool front this week and could affect your travel and holiday plans

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A major weather system roaring through the Plains will bring hardly a shower to southeast Texas Tuesday and Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the atmosphere will moisten up overnight ahead of this cool front, leading to morning lows in the upper 60s, which is about 20 degrees warmer than average at this time of year.Rain chances will go up slightly Tuesday afternoon before our next cold front rolls through early Wednesday morning. Temperatures will briefly touch 80 despite all the clouds.The cool front should bring scattered showers before sunrise Wednesday and slightly cooler highs in the 60s Wednesday afternoon.This front is then expected to drift back into Houston as a warm front on Thanksgiving Day which will increase our humidity and bring a slight chance for a few showers to Houston.Friday will bring more warm, humid, and breezy conditions ahead of a stronger cold front arriving Saturday. Travis says this front could bring scattered strong thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, then much cooler, drier, and sunnier weather for Sunday.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.