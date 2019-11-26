Cool front this week could affect your travel and holiday plans

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A major weather system roaring through the Plains will bring hardly a shower to southeast Texas Tuesday and Wednesday.The atmosphere will moisten up ahead of this cool front, leading to a few showers Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will briefly touch 80 despite all the clouds.Our next cold front rolls through early Wednesday morning bringing scattered showers before sunrise and slightly cooler temperatures and lower humidity by Wednesday afternoon.This front is then expected to drift back into Houston as a warm front on Thanksgiving Day which will increase our humidity and bring a slight chance for a few showers to Houston.Friday will bring more warm, humid, and breezy conditions ahead of a stronger cold front arriving Saturday. This front could bring scattered strong thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, then much cooler, drier, and sunnier weather for Sunday.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.