Cool front brings beautiful weather today and tomorrow

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The cool front has pushed into the Gulf and it's starting to feel really good outside.Temps will only rise to the middle and upper 70s. When you put that together with the drop in humidity and the northerly breeze, you get a near perfect early spring day.It'll feel a little chilly Wednesday morning as lows dip into the lower and middle 50s. Wednesday afternoon will feel just as pleasant as Tuesday afternoon, but there will be more clouds in the sky.An active jet stream will take aim at Houston toward the end of the week, bringing a chance for thunderstorms Thursday through Saturday. A weak front will also blow in late Friday, stalling nearby for the weekend. That could increase the chances for heavy rainfall Friday night and Saturday.We should dry out starting Sunday, but then get ready for a big warm up. Temperatures next week will soar back into the mid 80s and could possible get close to 90 again.