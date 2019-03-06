Weather

Houston Weather: Cool Wednesday with warmer temps Thursday

EMBED <>More Videos

Highs in Houston today are in the upper 50s

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We started off cold Wednesday morning with temperatures near freezing. Afternoon temperatures are expected to warm up into the 50s and we are also expecting a lot of sunshine.



Cloud cover starts to roll back in late this evening. A warming trend will kick in Thursday as a warm front blows in from the Gulf. This will bring back the sea fog along the coast and much warmer temperatures, which could launch us straight into severe weather season as early as this weekend. A powerful Pacific storm is expected to swing into the southern plains Saturday, bringing a chance for strong thunderstorms all the way down to Houston.

