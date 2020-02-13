one minute weather

Cool and sunny Monday, here's how long the sun will stick around

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- What a way to start the week! It's a chilly start this morning with low temperatures in the low 40s and a northerly breeze of 5-10mph making it feel even a touch cooler than that. Plenty of sunshine is on the way though, and it will end up being a beautiful afternoon with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

How long will the sunshine last?



Sunny skies will remain in the forecast through Tuesday but cloud cover starts to move back in Wednesday as winds shift back in from the southeast.

Are there any cold fronts on the way?


Our next cold front is expected to move in late Thursday into Friday. This front should drop temperatures back down into the 60s and could also bring us a chance for a few scattered showers. A stronger cold front is expected to move in over the weekend.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties

SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonweatherforecastone minute weather
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ONE MINUTE WEATHER
Dust from Colorado blows into Houston thanks to gusty winds
Wild weather spotted in the Houston-area
ABC13 StormTracker live video with Chief Forecaster David Tillman
Houston breaks weather record after 'snow' is documented
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Baby fights for his life while battling deadly medical disorder
Man killed at tire shop after arguing with shooter, police say
Missing 75-year-old Rosenberg man found dead in river
FBISD campuses make classroom changes amid pandemic
Huge 5G utility boxes spring up in homeowners' front yards
No Layups: Is Deshaun Watson gone?
Pandas play in snow at Smithsonian zoo - video
Show More
Houston's 'first daughter' Ashley Turner is engaged
Captain Tom hospitalized for virus he raised money to fight
Pres. Biden has signed 42 executive actions since his inauguration
Burglary suspect thrown from car in fatal NW Harris Co. crash
A groundhog forecast: More winter or early spring?
More TOP STORIES News