Cool and sunny Monday, here's how long the sun will stick around

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- What a way to start the week! It's a chilly start this morning with low temperatures in the low 40s and a northerly breeze of 5-10mph making it feel even a touch cooler than that. Plenty of sunshine is on the way though, and it will end up being a beautiful afternoon with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s.Sunny skies will remain in the forecast through Tuesday but cloud cover starts to move back in Wednesday as winds shift back in from the southeast.Our next cold front is expected to move in late Thursday into Friday. This front should drop temperatures back down into the 60s and could also bring us a chance for a few scattered showers. A stronger cold front is expected to move in over the weekend.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.