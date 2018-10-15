ONE MINUTE WEATHER

ONE MINUTE WEATHER: A cool and damp weather pattern for several days

Here is Meteorologist David Tillman with your one-minute weather forecast.

We'll have chilly, breezy, and damp weather around most of this week. That means it's finally fall.
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK)
Now that the cold front has passed, we can enjoy some real fall weather. Thick clouds and a north wind will keep our temps in the 50s and low 60s through Wednesday.



And there'll be showers from time to time so keep the umbrella handy. Southerly winds aloft will keep bringing in moisture and rain. The heaviest rain on Tuesday will occur during the morning but the chance you'll get wet is only 40%. Expect isolated showers, an overcast sky, and chilly temps in the upper 50s if you're headed to the Astros game during the afternoon.

Make sure you have a jacket, Meteorologist Travis Herzog says it could get a little chilly today!



The forecast for Thursday and Friday is a little uncertain. If moisture from the gulf surges in, we may have a higher rain chance than the 30-40% range we have in now.



Our next cold front is set to move in next weekend. It won't be as powerful as the one we just experienced.

