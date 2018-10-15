Ground stop has been lifted, departure delays are still at 60 minutes. Contact your airline for specific flight info. #fly2houston — Houston Bush Airport (@iah) October 15, 2018

Make sure you have a jacket, Meteorologist Travis Herzog says it could get a little chilly today!

Heavy rain on Kirby near Hwy 59 @abc13houston drive safe and slow!! pic.twitter.com/Dv1o6TxHWC — Chelsey Hernandez ABC13 (@ChelseyABC13) October 15, 2018

Now that the cold front has passed, we can enjoy some real fall weather. Thick clouds and a north wind will keep our temps in the 50s and low 60s through Wednesday.And there'll be showers from time to time so keep the umbrella handy. Southerly winds aloft will keep bringing in moisture and rain. The heaviest rain on Tuesday will occur during the morning but the chance you'll get wet is only 40%. Expect isolated showers, an overcast sky, and chilly temps in the upper 50s if you're headed to the Astros game during the afternoon.The forecast for Thursday and Friday is a little uncertain. If moisture from the gulf surges in, we may have a higher rain chance than the 30-40% range we have in now.Our next cold front is set to move in next weekend. It won't be as powerful as the one we just experienced.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.