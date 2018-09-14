Through the first thirteen days of the month, Galveston has already recorded 16.47 inches of rain (it has rained on 12 of the 13 days). This currently ranks as their 4th wettest September on record, and there are still seventeen days left in the month. #txwx #houwx #glswx #bcswx pic.twitter.com/F7TKgJPSlL — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) September 14, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4242506" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> High water near Ball High School.

Wind just really picked up here along the Galveston Seawall. Latest weather here: https://t.co/6OTBu6Hhrq @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/ftRxcYWoI5 — Katherine Marchand (@KatherineMABC13) September 14, 2018

It only took an hour for the streets to start flooding here in Galveston! This is on 45th St outside Mi Abuelita’s Mexican Restaurant. pic.twitter.com/7Um95DxjYa — Katherine Marchand (@KatherineMABC13) September 14, 2018

Galveston Police responding to an incident off of 17th St @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/l2Rkfe2YVI — Katherine Marchand (@KatherineMABC13) September 14, 2018

Heavy rain once again along the coast is causing street flooding in Galveston.A Flash Flood Watch has been extended from noon to 4 p.m.Friday marked the fifth day of rain in a row on the island. The National Weather Service said that through the first 13 days of the month, Galveston recorded 16.47 inches of rain.It's also rained 12 out of those 13 days. Those stats make this the 4th wettest September on record, with 17 days left in the month to go, the NWS says.The NWS also received reports of almost two feet of water on the roads near Galveston Ball High School.The water rose early and quickly on the island. By 6 a.m. Friday, the wind picked up along the seawall.Within an hour, the water also started to rise on 45th Street outside of Mi Abuelita's Mexican Restaurant. Police were in the area responding to high water incidents involving drivers."We've had sandbags put in front of the door for the water. We'll stay open as long as we can," said Carmen Aceves with the restaurant.Some visitors on the island ventured out before driving became a problem."Don't get out if you don't have to. Don't do what I did," said visitor Nora Blalock.The deteriorating weather forced Galveston city officials to suspend Island Transit Services until further notice, including the fixed routes, Dial-a-Ride and rubber wheel trolleys.Sept. 8 is the only day so far this month that it has not rained on the island.