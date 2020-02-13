Comfortable temperatures and a few showers for Easter weekend

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We're already seeing a few showers northwest of Houston this morning, and low rain chances will continue through Easter weekend.The Gulf breeze returns for the weekend, bringing back clouds and mild temps. We currently have a 20% chance for brief shower on today, with dry air evaporating most of what falls before it reaches the ground, but we've increased Easter Sunday's rain chance to 30%. The most likely time for rain Sunday will be after 12pm. Temperatures over the weekend will range from the 50s in the morning to the upper 60s and 70s in the afternoon.We will be gradually warming throughout the 10-day forecast. 60s for highs today, 70s through early next week, then 80s by the middle of next week. By the end of next week our high temperatures will be well in to the 80s pushing close to 90 degrees.We are near peak pollen season, but we'll need to give it another couple of weeks before we fully rid ourselves of local oak pollen issues. Oak pollen levels are verging on extreme, so a heavy rain would do a lot to help decrease the amount of the allergen that's floating in the air.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.