College of Mainland re-opens after flooding

College of Mainland set to resume classes Wednesday after flooding

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
Flooding forced the College of Mainland to close Tuesday morning.

The area received more than nine inches of rain, and the streets were not safe for students to get to class.

School officials say class will resume Wednesday, but one building will be closed for the remainder of the week.

The administration building and the testing center received about two inches of water.

Outside crews had to use vacuums to clear out standing water from the building.

Engineers are expected to survey the damage and determine how to repair the building.

