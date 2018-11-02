WEATHER

One Minute Weather: Coldest night since April in southeast Texas

Travis says this is our first dip into the 40s since April 16.

Pleasant temperatures forecast through the weekend
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Temperatures cooled down quickly overnight. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says this is our coldest morning since April 16.


It'll warm up quickly on today with a sunny sky and high temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

We'll enjoy pleasant temperatures through the weekend. however there could be a few scattered showers on Sunday.

