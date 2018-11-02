HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Temperatures cooled down quickly overnight. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says this is our coldest morning since April 16.
BRRRR! This is our first dip into the 40s since April 16th. Dress in layers because this afternoon looks sunny and mild with temps in the 70s.— Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) November 2, 2018
Rain returns Sunday - more to share with you live this morning! https://t.co/pAd8BkkGvb pic.twitter.com/TBnZZIcDRs
It'll warm up quickly on today with a sunny sky and high temperatures in the low to mid 70s.
We'll enjoy pleasant temperatures through the weekend. however there could be a few scattered showers on Sunday.
Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.