Weather

Cold, wet and dreary this afternoon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Widespread light showers will accompany the colder temps today. While the rain tapers off for the afternoon, the temperatures will go nowhere and stay stuck in the 40s.

The good news is we'll get some sunshine back Friday. Temperatures will start in the upper 30s, then warm into the mid 50s. With a clear sky and lighter winds Friday night, Saturday will start off cold with lows in the mid 30s. Frost is possible, especially north of Houston.

Saturday afternoon looks to be pleasantly cool and dry. Sunday brings back a chance for showers along with a mostly cloudy sky. A weak cold front will blow in Monday with a 30% chance for a thunderstorm.

If you're thinking about planting a vegetable or flower garden, you might want to hold off for another week. Another strong cold front is expected to push down from Canada and reach Houston Wednesday, putting us into frost territory Thursday and Friday mornings of next week.

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HPD searching for man who sexually assaulted 4-year-old girl
TSU finalizes departure of Dr. Austin Lane as president
Missing 15-month-old girl hasn't been seen in two months
Trump ally Roger Stone gets 40 months in case that roiled DOJ
Pearland batting coach touched girl during lessons, police say
Fate of BurgerIM restaurant in Houston uncertain
Suspects attempt to steal ATM with chain attached to truck
Show More
Houston Rooftop Cinema Club releases Spring 2020 lineup
2 dead in home from possible carbon monoxide poisoning
KFC unveils new fried chicken and donuts sandwich
Getting rid of Harvey damage, one shovel at a time
New details revealed of suspects who shot at undercover officers
More TOP STORIES News