u.s. & world

Iguanas fall out of Florida trees as temperatures drop

Temperatures are dropping so low in South Florida that iguanas are falling from trees,

Residents took to social media on Wednesday morning to share photos of the fallen, frozen iguanas.



The low temperatures stun the invasive reptiles, but the iguanas won't necessarily die. That means many will wake up as temperatures rise Wednesday.

The National Weather Service advised that the immobilized iguanas could fall from trees and look dead on the ground, though they are actually still alive.

Wednesday was the coldest morning in years across parts of Florida.

Miami dropped to 41 degrees - the coldest temperature in more than 9 years. The wind chill made it feel like the low 30s.



Forecasters warned of similar conditions back in 2018. During that cold snap, residents who found stiffened iguanas were advised to leave them alone, as they may feel threatened and bite once they warm up.

A two-week cold snap with temperatures below 40 degrees in 2010 killed off many iguanas, along with Burmese pythons and other invasive pests that thrive in South Florida's subtropical climate.

The good news is a warming trend is on the way. By Friday, temperatures will be near 80 in Miami.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfloridawild animalswinteru.s. & worldwinter weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Ill. Supreme Court hearing case of teacher denied maternity leave for child born in summer
Coronavirus kills 17 in China; US has 1 confirmed case by CDC
Man accused of killing boss because he was pro-Trump
Monty Python star Terry Jones dies at 77
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rain falls across SE Texas ahead of cold front tomorrow
Beer cans spill on roadway in fatal 18-wheeler crash on North Fwy
Pizza driver carjacked, forced to run from police, officials say
Monty Python star Terry Jones dies at 77
'My child started screaming' Bullet hits girl in road rage shooting
The Who set to return to Houston after postponed show
3 teens killed in crash after allegedly playing prank on man
Show More
ABC13's Morning News
EaDo restaurant names burger after ABC13's Marvin Zindler
Trump calls impeachment trial 'hoax' after Senate approves rules
Angry KFC employee rams SUV into restaurant over paycheck
Deputies confiscate 200 animals found in Spring home
More TOP STORIES News