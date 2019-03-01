Weather

Houston Weather: Cold start and warming up through Saturday

EMBED <>More Videos

The first day of March starts off cloudy with temperatures in the 60s.

Updated 37 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Good morning! It's March 1st and yet again, gloomy. Collin says temperatures are chilly this morning in the 40s, but we should recover into at least the upper 50s or low 60s today.

A warm front pushing in Saturday will push temps into the mid 70s, and dense sea fog is likely to return along the coast for Mardi Gras in Galveston.

But before you plant those spring gardens, hold off because an ever stronger cold front is expected to move through sometime Sunday. We are now expecting this March cold snap to bring at least two mornings with the potential for a light freeze. Those would be Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Collin says the good news is that this cold air comes with a lot of sunshine, something we haven't seen much of so far in 2019.

Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!

EMBED More News Videos

BUNDLE UP! David says freezing temperatures may be coming to our area next week.




SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonweekend weatherweatherone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Rideshare passenger killed in DUI crash in Clear Lake area
Updated 38 minutes ago
Metal piece from highway blocks 2 lanes at I-10 outbound at Studemont
Updated 22 minutes ago
12-year-old and 13-year-old girls missing from Alief found safe
Updated 17 minutes ago
Meet the man behind the wheel of the ESPN College GameDay bus
Updated an hour ago
H-E-B employee accused of filming boy in men's restroom
Brothers reportedly involved in Jussie Smollett alleged hoax release statement expressing 'regret'
Young brain tumor patient wants letters from your dog
Show More
The 60: Proposed law would fine parents if kids are bullies
Man opens fire on busy street with child nearby in the Bronx
Updated 2 hours ago
7.1-magnitude earthquake hits southern Peru
Updated 2 hours ago
Man attempts to break into El Paso home with family inside
Updated 2 hours ago
Owner of puppies abandoned in Pearland parking lot found
More TOP STORIES News