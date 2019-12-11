Weather

Cold start Wednesday, warming up into the weekend before next front

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A cold start on your Wednesday morning will give way to a beautiful afternoon, and we'll warm into the weekend.

Wind chill readings at sunrise will range from the upper 20s to the mid 30s, so you'll want to bundle up before heading out today.

Because this cold front has pushed deep into the Gulf of Mexico, we'll enjoy an extended period of sunshine and seasonal temperatures for the remainder of the week. In fact, we should get another beautiful Saturday filled with sunshine in southeast Texas.

The next weather system will bring back clouds Sunday, followed by another messy cold front next Monday. Collin says this cold front will likely pack even colder temperatures than our current cold front, and a light freeze is possible in southeast Texas next week.

