Cold start for Marathon Sunday followed by sunny skies!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Happy Sunday, Houston and all Marathoners! After Saturday's cold front, temps this morning are in the lower 40's and even some upper 30's up north! With wind chills however, it'll feel like 37-39 degrees this morning in the metro between 6-9am, which should be just fine for running! The only issues will be strong winds out of the N/NE at 10-20mph until around noon.After a sunny, cold MLK Day, the clouds will return Tuesday ahead of our next weather system. Rain chances return Wednesday with highs barely clearly 50 degrees, and on Thursday some thunderstorms are possible as our next cold front blows in.