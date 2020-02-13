Cold morning, warming up this afternoon and through the weekend.

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been a cold morning, but Collin says we'll quickly warm up today into the 70's under sunny skies by this afternoon!A warming trend will then take over as we prepare for the rodeo. When the trail riders gallop into Memorial Park Friday, the weather will be nearly perfect with sunshine and highs near 70. The outlook for the Rodeo Parade Saturday morning calls for chilly temps but an abundance of sunshine.Happy go Texan day!Winds will pick up Sunday and Monday ahead of a powerful storm system expected to blow through Tuesday of next week. Strong thunderstorms are possible in Houston, but we've got plenty of time to watch this weather system evolve and work out the details.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.