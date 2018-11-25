WEATHER

Houston Weather: Cold front arrives today, much colder Monday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A cold front is sweeping through Texas today. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says we're in for mild, muggy weather until the front turns the winds out of the northwest early this afternoon. At first it will feel refreshing as the humidity drops, but then it will feel cold as we head into the evening hours.

The winds will pick up overnight, leading to wind chills around freezing Monday morning. Travis says no freezing temperatures are expected tonight, but you'll want to cover up the plants before going to bed Monday night as a light freeze and frost are expected Tuesday morning.


Another frost is possible Tuesday night, then Travis says you can uncover the plants Wednesday afternoon.

Temps will warm significantly Thursday and Friday in advance of a powerful storm system expected to move into the plains. Travis says this could bring strong thunderstorms to Texas Friday and Saturday.

