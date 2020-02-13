one minute weather

Cold front stalled over Houston, arctic air expected this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It might have felt like spring Tuesday afternoon, but bitter cold arctic air is expected to arrive this weekend.

A front is stalling out over Houston, roughly along the HWY 59 corridor. Areas of sea fog will linger along coast overnight as mild air continues to blow in from the Gulf. Meanwhile northwest of Houston it will be chilly in those neighborhoods already behind the cold front.

Weather U: What is sea fog and how does it form?
WATCH: It's common to see sea fog in the Houston area during the winter, but what is it and why does it form?



We expect up to a 20 degree difference in temperatures Wednesday afternoon. Neighborhoods behind the front may not climb out of the 50s, while neighborhoods south of the front will warm into the 70s. Right along the front we expect highs in the 60s, which is what most of Houston can expect. As Gulf moisture blows over the top of the shallow layer of cool air, widely scattered showers will develop. The cold front will start moving south again Wednesday night, bringing cooler and stormier weather for Thursday.

Will there be any severe weather or flooding on Thursday?



We don't expect any thunderstorms to turn severe Thursday because the air will be too cold. It is possible there could be some minor street flooding with over 1" possible in the heavier thunderstorms.

When could we be impacted by arctic air?



At this time we predict the arctic air will likely hold off until the weekend and arrive right around Valentine's Day. We expect freezing temperatures to possibly reach neighborhoods north of I-10 by Valentine's Day, with even colder air expected Presidents Day and Tuesday of next week. It's now looking more likely that a hard freeze will occur next Monday night and Tuesday morning. A hard freeze occurs when temperatures reach 24 degrees or colder for at least two hours, putting pipes in jeopardy of freezing up and even bursting. If you are a gardener, hold off on putting any plants into the ground, and if you've already planted cold sensitive plants, be prepared to protect them by the weekend.

Does this mean we could get snow?



It is possible that moisture and cold air aloft could overlap at just the right time to bring wintry precipitation to Southeast Texas. Freezing rain, ice, and snow are all possible types of wintry precipitation we could experience, especially on Presidents Day.

You can read more about our frozen precipitation chances here.



