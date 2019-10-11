Cold front prompts tornado concerns

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Strong storms pushing into the Houston area prompt concerns about the potential for tornadoes.Collin Myers says you won't need your jacket first thing in the morning, but you'll want to take it with you before leaving for work and school. Storms along the front are already approaching.The cold front will enter southeast Texas around 6am and reach the northwest corner of Harris County around 8AM. By 12PM it should be near the upper Texas coastline, and by 3PM it should be offshore. Temps in Houston may briefly reach 80 before tumbling into the 50s Friday afternoon. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are also possible along the front, especially Friday morning.A wind advisory will go into effect behind the front as northerly winds gust above 30 mph. Collin says it should remain cloudy and windy going into the evening, making it feel even colder.Temperatures Saturday will start off in the chilly 50s and have a tough time climbing out of the 60s. Lots of clouds will linger in the sky but it should remain dry. Sunday will start off in the 50s then warm into the 70s as a warm front approaches from the Gulf. This could bring some rain showers Sunday afternoon and evening, especially south of I-10.Next week the pattern will turn stormier over Texas, and we currently have a 40% chance of thunderstorms starting Monday.