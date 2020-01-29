Weather

Cold front overnight brings chilly air to Houston Wednesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Colder air is blowing into Houston now that a cold front has blown through the Bayou City. Temperatures will dip into the 40s, but it will feel even colder because of the wind.



Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the front will actually bring back the clouds, making for limited sunshine Wednesday. You'll want to keep a warm jacket handy throughout the day as the north breeze blows at 10-20 mph.

Rain chances return late Thursday into early Friday morning. This fast-moving weather system will thicken up the clouds Thursday, then bring the highest chance of rain in the overnight hours. Most of the rain should be over by the Friday morning drive, but the streets could be wet. The sky should partially clear as we head into the weekend.

Expect a mix of sunshine and high clouds Saturday and Sunday with a few high clouds and seasonal winter temps.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms looks to blow in Monday or Tuesday of next week ahead of a stronger cold front. This cold front could drop our temps into the 30s. Travis says we will likely end January without a freeze in Houston. We have not had a freeze-free January since 2006.

