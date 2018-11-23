Mild temperatures return this weekend ahead of a stronger cold front arriving Sunday afternoon. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says it'll be windy and warm on Saturday. A south wind will push high temperatures into the upper 70s.A cold front on Sunday will turn the winds in from the north and that will bring slightly cooler temps Sunday afternoon. The cold front has limited moisture to work with, so don't expect much if any rain.Tim says the north wind will pick up in a big way Sunday night, significantly dropping temperatures by Monday. Expect highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s for a few days as we go back to work and school next week.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.