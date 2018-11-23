WEATHER

Houston Weather: Weekend starts warmer, ends cooler

Travis says we'll see a few showers on Black Friday before climbing into the 70s over the weekend.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Mild temperatures return this weekend ahead of a stronger cold front arriving Sunday afternoon. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says it'll be windy and warm on Saturday. A south wind will push high temperatures into the upper 70s.

A cold front on Sunday will turn the winds in from the north and that will bring slightly cooler temps Sunday afternoon. The cold front has limited moisture to work with, so don't expect much if any rain.

Tim says the north wind will pick up in a big way Sunday night, significantly dropping temperatures by Monday. Expect highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s for a few days as we go back to work and school next week.

