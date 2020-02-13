Cold front moves through Houston bringing winds and chill

How strong will the winds be?

What is the weather forecast for Houston on Christmas Day?

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The cold front is moving through the Houston area, bringing a chance for scattered showers and storms. Gusty winds will develop behind the front Wednesday evening. A Wind Advisory is in effect for parts of southeast Texas from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. ThursdayThe strongest winds are expected Wednesday evening through early Thursday. North winds will increase between 15 to 25 mph and gust up to 35 mph for inland areas, up to 45 mph near the coast.The cold front Wednesday night should bring colder and drier weather by Christmas Day. At this time, we are expecting a cold morning in the low 30s with a mostly sunny afternoon near 60 degrees. It's possible there could even be a little frost on the ground Christmas morning.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.