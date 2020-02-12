Weather

Cold front moves through Houston bringing rain into the afternoon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It has been another dreary day in Houston with cloudy skies and light rain showers. A cold front will continue to move through the area this afternoon and should be east of our area by the evening. This front will help to push out the rain so rain chances will dramatically drop once we get into the evening.

Drier air will flow in this evening into the overnight hours kicking out the cloud cover. Sunshine and cooler temperatures return Thursday and Valentine's Day. It will be colder in the mornings, with lows in the upper 30s for Friday morning. Friday afternoon will bring sunny skies with high temperatures in the low 60s so it will be a perfect day to get outside!

You'll want to enjoy the sunshine Thursday and Friday because the clouds roll back in Saturday along with growing rain chances as we head into next week.

