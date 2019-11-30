Cold front moves in tonight bringing a chance of rain... pleasant weather to follow

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a warm Saturday but changes are coming. A cold front is forecasted to move through this evening bringing us a chance of rain and cooler temperatures. We have a chance for a strong storm or two but the better chances for severe weather will be to our northeast. Even if the storms aren't severe, a heavy downpour could briefly greet those attending the Christmas tree lighting ceremony Saturday evening.Once the cold front moves through, much cooler and drier air will move in for Sunday. Sunday will be very pleasant with highs in the mid 60s and lots of sunshine. Pleasant weather will continue into the first half of this next work week. Our next front is forecasted to move through late Thursday into Friday and could bring us our next chance of rain.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.