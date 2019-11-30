Weather

Cold front moves in tonight bringing a chance of rain... pleasant weather to follow

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a warm Saturday but changes are coming. A cold front is forecasted to move through this evening bringing us a chance of rain and cooler temperatures. We have a chance for a strong storm or two but the better chances for severe weather will be to our northeast. Even if the storms aren't severe, a heavy downpour could briefly greet those attending the Christmas tree lighting ceremony Saturday evening.

Once the cold front moves through, much cooler and drier air will move in for Sunday. Sunday will be very pleasant with highs in the mid 60s and lots of sunshine. Pleasant weather will continue into the first half of this next work week. Our next front is forecasted to move through late Thursday into Friday and could bring us our next chance of rain.

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SPONSORED: Reliant Lights Mayor's Holiday Spectacular set for tonight
Boyfriend accused of forcing boy into burning hot shower
Deputies discover 50 stolen cars stripped in SE Houston field
WARNING! Possible asbestos exposure in Port Neches: officials
Pres. George HW Bush's service dog statue to be unveiled
Relic thought to be from Jesus' manger arrives in Bethlehem
10 must-see Christmas lights displays in Houston
Show More
Christmas tree sales expected to surge this year
Merry Clickmas! Black Friday online sales hit record $7.4B
8 tips for buying, maintaining the perfect Christmas tree
Cyber Monday 2019 deals shopping guide
Stray dog found keeping five kittens warm on the side of a road
More TOP STORIES News