Cold front means chilly morning for Southeast Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A cold front moved through last night and cold air is filtering in. This is starting us off in Southeast Texas on a chilly note with temperatures in the 40s... factor in our winds, and we get a wind chill in the upper 30s/low 40s this morning.Cloud cover is expected to stick around today, but a few peeks of sunshine cannot be ruled out. You'll want to keep a warm jacket handy throughout the day as the north breeze blows at 10-20 mph.Rain chances return late Thursday into early Friday morning. This fast-moving weather system will thicken up the clouds Thursday, then bring the highest chance of rain in the overnight hours. Most of the rain should be over by the Friday morning drive, but the streets could be wet. The sky should partially clear as we head into the weekend.Expect a mix of sunshine and high clouds Saturday and Sunday with a few high clouds and seasonal winter temps.Another round of showers and thunderstorms looks to blow in Monday or Tuesday of next week ahead of a stronger cold front. This cold front could drop our temps into the 30s.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.