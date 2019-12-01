Weather

Cold front headed to Houston this week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A cold front moved through Southeast Texas Saturday night bringing in a few showers and storms.

Today will be very pleasant with highs in the mid 60s and lots of sunshine. Pleasant weather will continue into the first half of this next work week. Our next front is forecasted to move through late Thursday into Friday and could bring us our next chance of rain.

More TOP STORIES News