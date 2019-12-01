Cold front headed to Houston this week

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A cold front moved through Southeast Texas Saturday night bringing in a few showers and storms.Today will be very pleasant with highs in the mid 60s and lots of sunshine. Pleasant weather will continue into the first half of this next work week. Our next front is forecasted to move through late Thursday into Friday and could bring us our next chance of rain.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.