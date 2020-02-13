Cold front, gusty winds pushing into Houston

5PM: Temperatures are falling and the wind is gusting back up to 35 mph along and behind the front. It's going to be a breezy and chilly (but mostly rain-free) evening in Houston! https://t.co/kYz1z4P7gd pic.twitter.com/tJUigqAQPg — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) October 23, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After a round of thunderstorms blasted through Houston with 50 mph wind gusts, the wind is about to pick up again as the cold front drives in even cooler temperatures.Wind gusts over 50 mph were recorded at Bush Airport and the Texas Medical Center as temperatures dropped from 90 to near 70 in less than 30 minutes. The wind will gust back up to 35 mph wind the cooler air reaches your neighborhood. Make sure you have your jacket before heading out this evening!A distinct chill will be in the air Saturday morning with lows in the 50s. A thick canopy of clouds will keep temperatures in the 50s and 60s through the morning. If the sun can break through the clouds, then highs will reach into the 70s for the afternoon. If the clouds hold over your neighborhood, temperatures may not make it out of the 60s. Either way, the humidity will be significantly lower than it has been this week.Sunday will still be nice, but a warm front will push the humid air back in from the Gulf. It will be a little too warm for that fall wardrobe as highs climb back into the mid 80s.A stronger cold front looks to impact us early next week with some needed rain. At this time we expect the cooler air to reach us late Monday. It's too soon to determine just how cool the air will be behind this one, but the current outlook indicates we can at least expect highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s for a few days. We average a high of 81 and a low of 60 at this time of year.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.