Cold front drops temps into the 50s this evening

3:30 p.m. cold front update: There is a 20 degree spread across southeast Texas, from 53 in College Station to 73 in Galveston, where the front is currently located. Houston should get into the upper 50s by 7PM. https://t.co/hwzcFqoSkj pic.twitter.com/aY8w7sRfS2 — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) November 22, 2019

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The cold front has now cleared most of southeast Texas. Houston's temp should make it to the upper 50s shortly after sunset.Most of us are now done with the rain, but we'll leave in a 20% chance of a light shower this evening. The clouds will be slower to clear out, but we should be in for abundant sunshine this weekend.Temperatures will continue dropping into the 40s by sunrise Saturday, then rebound into the 60s Saturday afternoon. Sunday looks almost identical.The weather should stay fairly tranquil until the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. That's when a weather system will sweep through the Plains, possibly bringing showers to Houston. This weather system could cause travel disruptions across parts of the country in the days leading up to Thanksgiving Day.It now appears that the front associated with this weather system will stall somewhere near Houston on Wednesday, bringing a 40% chance for showers on one of the biggest travel days of the year. Because the front is now expected to stall out, Thanksgiving Day in Houston will be milder with higher humidity and a slight chance for a few showers.