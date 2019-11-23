Weather

Cold front drops Houston's temp into the 40s Saturday morning

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Friday's cold front will be dropping Saturday's lows into the 40s over most of southeast Texas.



Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the clouds will clear out closer to sunrise Saturday, setting the stage for a gorgeous fall weekend.

After the cold start in the 40s, temperatures will rebound into the 60s Saturday afternoon. Sunday looks almost identical.

The weather should stay fairly tranquil until the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. That's when a weather system will sweep through the Plains, possibly bringing showers to Houston. This weather system could cause travel disruptions across parts of the country in the days leading up to Thanksgiving Day.

It now appears that the front associated with this weather system will stall somewhere near Houston on Wednesday, bringing a 40% chance for showers on one of the biggest travel days of the year. Because the front is now expected to stall out, Thanksgiving Day in Houston will be milder with higher humidity and a slight chance for a few showers.

