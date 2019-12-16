Cold front dropping temps about 20 degrees in just 30 minutes

Houston just went from 81° to 61° in about 25 minutes! That’s a very quick 20 degree drop!— Rachel Briers ABC13 (@rachelabc13) December 16, 2019
Here’s a closer look at when you can expect to see this front...
There is a 60% chance for rain so make sure you take the umbrella with you. Most storms should remain on the weaker side, but an isolated strong storm or two cannot be ruled out, mainly east. The higher chance of severe weather will remain east of our area in Louisiana. Rain should decrease in coverage as we head into this evening.
The latest front timing puts the front in Houston close to noon and near the coast by 2-3 pm.
Cool air will spill in overnight into Tuesday morning bringing 30s back into the forecast. We could actually near freezing on Wednesday and Thursday. .
