Cold front dropping temps about 20 degrees in just 30 minutes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A cold front is moving through southeast Texas today. This front will cause a quick temperature drop so make sure you keep the jacket handy! It also is popping up scattered showers and storms.


There is a 60% chance for rain so make sure you take the umbrella with you. Most storms should remain on the weaker side, but an isolated strong storm or two cannot be ruled out, mainly east. The higher chance of severe weather will remain east of our area in Louisiana. Rain should decrease in coverage as we head into this evening.

The latest front timing puts the front in Houston close to noon and near the coast by 2-3 pm.

Cool air will spill in overnight into Tuesday morning bringing 30s back into the forecast. We could actually near freezing on Wednesday and Thursday. .

