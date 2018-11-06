Rain and thunderstorm chances increase Wednesday through Friday as a strong cold front blows in to Houston.Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says the front will arrive early Thursday, leading to falling temperatures during the day. This front will bring messy weather both Thursday and Friday, but we should dry out in time for the weekend.Once the rain clouds clear, temps will dip into the 40s both Saturday and Sunday mornings. Sunshine will warm temps back into the 60s.The early outlook for next week indicates even colder air will come down the plains, possibly pushing temps into the upper 30s in parts of southeast Texas. The freeze line will most likely stay up in north Texas. Houston's first morning in the 30s occurs on average by November 14th.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.