Cold front coming brings potential street flooding threat

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A cold front moving into Texas Thursday will bring the clouds and humidity back to Houston while snowflakes fly in the Panhandle. Temperatures will remain in a pleasant range Thursday, starting around 60-degrees and warming up to about 80-degrees.As the cold front gets closer to us Thursday evening, Gulf moisture will surge inland, bringing back a chance for heavy showers Thursday night. The cold front should reach Houston before sunrise, bringing another round of showers and thunderstorms, followed by even colder air for the weekend. Temperatures Friday will not warm out of the 60s, and many neighborhoods may be stuck in the 50s as thick clouds linger even after the rain clears out. With a clearer sky over the weekend, we'll catch our first morning in the 40s. Temperatures will moderate Monday and Tuesday ahead of another cold front arriving Wednesday, October 30th. This will bring more messy weather, but all the mess should clear out by Halloween, making for ideal trick-or-treat weather.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.