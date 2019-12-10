Cold front brings rain, wind, and cooler temperatures

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A cold front moved through the area this morning and is now well off the coast. This front will continue to bring in rain, cold temperatures, and windy conditions throughout the afternoon.A wind advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. Tuesday.The cold north wind and widespread showers will allow the temperatures to keep dropping into the 40s Tuesday afternoon. The messy weather should clear out Tuesday night, allowing temperatures to dive into the 30s.At this time, it appears Houston will stay well above freezing, but rural spots north of Houston could get close to the freeze mark. Wind chill readings will range from the upper 20s to the lower 30s, so you'll want to bundle up before heading out Wednesday morning.Because this cold front will push deep into the Gulf of Mexico, we'll enjoy an extended period of sunshine and seasonal temperatures for the remainder of the week. In fact, we should get another beautiful Saturday filled with sunshine in southeast Texas. The next weather system will bring back clouds Sunday, followed by another messy cold front next Monday.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.