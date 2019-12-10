Weather

Cold front brings rain, wind, and cooler temperatures

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A cold front moved through the area this morning and is now well off the coast. This front will continue to bring in rain, cold temperatures, and windy conditions throughout the afternoon.

A wind advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The cold north wind and widespread showers will allow the temperatures to keep dropping into the 40s Tuesday afternoon. The messy weather should clear out Tuesday night, allowing temperatures to dive into the 30s.

At this time, it appears Houston will stay well above freezing, but rural spots north of Houston could get close to the freeze mark. Wind chill readings will range from the upper 20s to the lower 30s, so you'll want to bundle up before heading out Wednesday morning.

Because this cold front will push deep into the Gulf of Mexico, we'll enjoy an extended period of sunshine and seasonal temperatures for the remainder of the week. In fact, we should get another beautiful Saturday filled with sunshine in southeast Texas. The next weather system will bring back clouds Sunday, followed by another messy cold front next Monday.

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston's busiest street to be repaved
Man accused of kidnapping teen to sell her into sex trafficking
Slain HPD sergeant's vest may have been penetrated: chief
Couple shot at while driving on I-10 in east Houston
Video captures moments leading to HPD sergeant's death
Employees surprised with $10M holiday bonus
'We must act:' Trump impeachment charges unveiled by Dems
Show More
Pageant winners all black for the first time
Legendary Bachata band to play show in Houston
Grandmother's Christmas decorations stolen for 3rd time
HPD Chief Acevedo slams Sens. Cornyn and Cruz in wake of death
1 killed when Houston-bound plane crashes in Victoria: Report
More TOP STORIES News