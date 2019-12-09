Cold front brings rain, drops temps 35 degrees Tuesday

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Record highs in the 80s fell all across Houston Monday, but it'll be almost 40 degrees colder by Tuesday afternoon. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says a strong cold front will bring rain, wind, and a major temp drop Tuesday.Travis says the cold front will sweep through southeast Texas in the overnight hours, dropping temperatures into the low 50s at sunrise. The cold north wind and widespread showers will allow the temperatures to keep dropping into the 40s by noon. The messy weather should clear out Tuesday night, allowing temperatures to dive into the 30s. At this time it appears Houston will stay well above freezing, but rural spots north of Houston could get close to the freeze mark. Travis says wind chill factors will range from the upper 20s to the lower 30s, so you'll want to bundle up before heading out Wednesday morning.Because this cold front will push deep into the Gulf of Mexico, we'll enjoy an extended period of sunshine and seasonal temperatures for the remainder of the week. In fact, we should get another beautiful Saturday filled with sunshine in southeast Texas. The next weather system will bring back clouds Sunday, followed by another messy cold front next Monday.