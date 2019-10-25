Weather

Cold front brings heavy rain and colder temperatures

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Cold front bringing heavy rain could lead to minor coastal and street flooding in some areas.

Gulf moisture combining with a cold front will move through Houston Friday morning bringing another round of showers and thunderstorms, followed by even colder air for the weekend. Temperatures Friday will not warm out of the 60s, and many neighborhoods may be stuck in the 50s as thick clouds linger even after the rain clears out. With a clearer sky over the weekend, we'll catch our first morning in the 40s and low 50s. Temperatures will moderate Monday and Tuesday ahead of another cold front arriving Wednesday, October 30th. This will bring more messy weather, but all the mess should clear out by Halloween, making for ideal trick-or-treat weather.

