Cold front bringing heavy showers to coastal counties

A Flood Advisory is in effect for coastal sections of Matagorda County and a small part of Brazoria County until 4:45PM. 2-4" of rain has fallen, 1-2" more possible. Minor street flooding is possible. https://t.co/hwzcFqoSkj pic.twitter.com/9xN3p1zX1Q — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) January 18, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A cold front pushing through Houston is bringing heavy showers and a few thunderstorms to our coastal counties this afternoon. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says minor street flooding is possible in the coastal counties as the storms are dumping 2" of rain per hour.Only scattered light showers are expected in Houston for remainder of the day as cooler, drier air filters in behind the front.This front will also make for breezy, cold conditions for the Chevron Houston Marathon. Travis says start time temps are expected to be in the low 40s. Factor in the wind and it will feel like it's in the 30s, so dress warmly if you're spectating. Thankfully we'll get a healthy dose of sunshine Sunday with no more fog, even along the coast.After a sunny, cold MLK Day, the clouds will return Tuesday ahead of our next weather system. Rain chances return Wednesday with highs barely clearly 50 degrees, and on Thursday some thunderstorms are possible as our next cold front blows in.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.