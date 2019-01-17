WEATHER

Cold front blows into Houston this weekend

Arctic blast coming to Houston this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Frigid cold air is on its way to Houston, so plan your weekend accordingly.

Frigid air will push over Houston in the wake of the frontal boundary and may set the stage for the coldest temperatures of the season so far.

Temperatures will fall below freezing early Sunday morning for the Chevron Houston Marathon runners, and it will get even colder Monday morning. For now, a hard freeze is not likely as the intense Arctic chill stays north of our area.
