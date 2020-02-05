Cold front blows into Houston late this evening

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Winter is about to blow back into Houston. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the leading edge of colder air will spread through Houston between 9 p.m. and midnight.A few showers are possible along the front, but most of the rain will hold off until between 6 a.m. and noon Wednesday. Travis says a few rumbles of thunder and some small hail are possible in the stronger storm. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s around sunrise, then fall into the mid 40s before sunset. Extensive snow showers are expected in northwest parts of Texas, which will only increase the chilly blowing our way Wednesday night.With unusually cold air in the upper levels Wednesday night, a little wintry precipitation could make it into our part of the state. At this time it appears light snow is possible north and west of Houston between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday, but any accumulations would be light and melt away after the sun rises. Travis says no travel impacts are expected at this time if anything falls to begin with. Stay tuned as everything has to come together just right for this to occur.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.