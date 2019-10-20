Weather

Cold front arrives Monday morning bringing rain and cooler temperatures

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After a hot weekend, a much welcome change will be coming to the area.

A cold front is forecasted to move in Monday morning, bringing a round of showers and strong thunderstorms. Some storms could bring gusty winds and heavy downpours. The tornado threat is low but not zero. Rain should move off the coast as we head into the afternoon and evening. Cooler and drier air will start to filter in Monday evening.

Very pleasant weather will take over Tuesday and Wednesday with sunny skies and 70 degree temperatures in the forecast.

A stronger cold front is forecasted to move through Friday and that may bring Houston its first morning so far this fall in the upper 40s.

