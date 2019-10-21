Weather

Cold front arrives Monday morning bringing strong storms and cooler temperatures

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After a hot weekend, a much welcome change will be coming to the area.

A cold front is forecast to move in Monday morning, bringing a line of heavy rain and strong thunderstorms. Some storms could bring gusty winds and heavy downpours. The tornado threat is low but not zero. Rain should move off the coast as we head into the afternoon and evening. Cooler and drier air will start to filter in Monday evening.

Very pleasant weather will take over Tuesday and Wednesday with sunny skies and 70 degree temperatures in the forecast.

A stronger cold front is forecast to move through Friday and that may bring Houston its first morning so far this fall in the upper 40s.

