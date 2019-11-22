Cold front coming! Here's the latest timing and when temps could crash

11:45 AM cold front update: The front has made it to the northwest tip of Harris County. As its current speed, It'll pass through Houston before 2pm, and drop temps into the upper 50s by 4. https://t.co/J63npTEwBP pic.twitter.com/TPYJ2JB9Wb — David Tillman (@TillmanWeather) November 22, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Today's cold front has made it to the northwest tip of Harris County. It'll give us showers and gusty winds as it passes through Houston before 2pm.Rain chances will climb to 70% early this afternoon as the cold front sweeps through Houston. Most of us will only get showers, but a few strong thunderstorms could pop up, especially in Galveston and Chambers counties. The good news is the mess will quickly blow out Friday evening, dropping temperatures into the 40s by sunrise Saturday.The best part is it will give us another beautiful, sunny weekend with cooler temps. It won't be bitterly cold like last week's front because this air is coming from the Pacific instead of the Arctic.The weather should stay fairly tranquil until the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. That's when a powerful weather system will sweep through the Plains, possibly bringing thunderstorms to Houston. This weather system could cause travel disruptions across parts of the country in the days leading up to Thanksgiving Day. If you keep it local in Houston, Thanksgiving Day weather looks to bring pleasant temperatures and a slight chance for a few showers.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.