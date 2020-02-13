Cooler, drier Friday, storms return this weekend

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The cold front that caused Thursday's storms will cool things off for Good Friday. Temperatures will only climb into the low 70s a day after record highs in the low 90s.It appears more storms are likely Saturday as a warm front blows in from the Gulf, then another round of storms looks like Easter morning as a cool front arrives. Some of the storms Saturday and Sunday morning could turn severe, so be sure to stay weather aware through the weekend. We should dry out Easter afternoon.A stronger cold front arriving right after Easter Sunday will push our low temperatures down into the 40s for several mornings next week! You can expect mild, sunny afternoons in the 60s and 70s for a few days.