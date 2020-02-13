Weather

Cooler, drier Friday, storms return this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The cold front that caused Thursday's storms will cool things off for Good Friday. Temperatures will only climb into the low 70s a day after record highs in the low 90s.

It appears more storms are likely Saturday as a warm front blows in from the Gulf, then another round of storms looks like Easter morning as a cool front arrives. Some of the storms Saturday and Sunday morning could turn severe, so be sure to stay weather aware through the weekend. We should dry out Easter afternoon.

A stronger cold front arriving right after Easter Sunday will push our low temperatures down into the 40s for several mornings next week! You can expect mild, sunny afternoons in the 60s and 70s for a few days.

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
LIVE: Houston mayor speaks at Lakewood Church ahead of Easter
Texas conducts fewest COVID-19 tests per capita
Feds find huge spending waste in adult border camp 
XFL lays off all employees and has no plans for 2021 season
Texas governor gives COVID-19 response ahead of Easter
Alex Bregman launches $1 million food drive to feed Houston
Show More
Man jumps off I-45 to avoid semi that ran over and killed 2 women
Harris Co. emergency mgrs. encourage service at a distance
What should you do if you lost your health insurance?
New help arrives for small businesses and the self-employed
Jeff Bagwell weighs in on how Astros handled scandal fallout
More TOP STORIES News