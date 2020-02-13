one minute weather

Coastal Fog Advisory, cooler and cloudier today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for coastal Harris and Coastal Galveston counties. That advisory expires at 9AM, but we expect another (possibly larger) advisory tonight as fog builds back in after sunset.

A weak cold front that moved through overnight will keep temperatures a bit cooler today than the 78 degrees we hit yesterday at IAH. High temperatures today will hold in the mid to upper 60s around Houston, and could top 70 degrees farther south where we see a few more breaks in the clouds. Speaking of clouds, we'll see plenty today, mostly cloudy, and in many cases completely overcast skies.

What do our rain chances look like for the rest of this week?


Moisture will come rushing back in Thursday along with a warm front, pushing the rain chance back up to 40%. Rain chances will decrease to 30% Friday as another cold front blows through. We expect the rain chance to remain at 30-40% through the weekend as Friday's cold front quickly pushes back into Houston as a warm front. This unsettled weather pattern will continue into much of next week.

When can we expect sea fog?


Sea fog is possible Wednesday morning, but the greater threat of sea fog will materialize Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Those of you along the coast can expect the sea fog to stick around until the next cold front blows through on Friday.

Is there any snow possible in Houston over the next 10 days?



Sorry. No snow. We don't see any major intrusions of cold air for at least the next 10 days. Low temperatures will have a tough time dropping below 50 in this pattern.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County

Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties

SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonweatherforecastone minute weather
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ONE MINUTE WEATHER
Dust from Colorado blows into Houston thanks to gusty winds
Wild weather spotted in the Houston-area
ABC13 StormTracker live video with Chief Forecaster David Tillman
Houston breaks weather record after 'snow' is documented
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
TABC suspends liquor permits for 3 Houston clubs
George Springer, Toronto Blue Jays agree to $150M deal
Houston takes part in nationwide COVID-19 remembrance
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Trump releases taped farewell address on last full day in office
Well-known Astros super fan dies from COVID-19
Kamala Harris' sorority sisters celebrate her victory
Show More
How White House staff preps residence for incoming president
Digital divide makes vaccine booking process difficult for some
Owners of closed Heights Hospital owe millions, documents show
Healthy teen fighting for her life after COVID-19 diagnosis
Alexis Sharkey death: Houston woman was strangled, autopsy says
More TOP STORIES News