Coastal Fog Advisory, cooler and cloudier today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for coastal Harris and Coastal Galveston counties. That advisory expires at 9AM, but we expect another (possibly larger) advisory tonight as fog builds back in after sunset.A weak cold front that moved through overnight will keep temperatures a bit cooler today than the 78 degrees we hit yesterday at IAH. High temperatures today will hold in the mid to upper 60s around Houston, and could top 70 degrees farther south where we see a few more breaks in the clouds. Speaking of clouds, we'll see plenty today, mostly cloudy, and in many cases completely overcast skies.Moisture will come rushing back in Thursday along with a warm front, pushing the rain chance back up to 40%. Rain chances will decrease to 30% Friday as another cold front blows through. We expect the rain chance to remain at 30-40% through the weekend as Friday's cold front quickly pushes back into Houston as a warm front. This unsettled weather pattern will continue into much of next week.Sea fog is possible Wednesday morning, but the greater threat of sea fog will materialize Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Those of you along the coast can expect the sea fog to stick around until the next cold front blows through on Friday.Sorry. No snow. We don't see any major intrusions of cold air for at least the next 10 days. Low temperatures will have a tough time dropping below 50 in this pattern.